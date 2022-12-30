CJ Harris' 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Foster gave Ohio a 30-27 overtime win Friday over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.
Harris, who completed 20 of 33 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns, found Foster in the back of the end zone over defender Shae Suiaunoa. It was the tight end's only catch of the game.
Wyoming's opening possession in overtime ended with John Hoyland's 29-yard field goal after the Cowboys stalled following Andrew Peasley's 13-yard pass to Ryan Marquez.
Sieh Bangura rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown for Ohio (10-4).
The Bobcats reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since finishing 10-4 in 2011.
Jordon Vaughn, who did not play in a game during the regular season, rushed for two touchdowns including a 5-yard run with 2:08 left in regulation that put Wyoming (7-6) ahead 24-21.
Vaughn, the starter at running back after the Cowboys' top four rushers were not in uniform, also scored on a 17-yard run in the first possession of the game.
Wyoming's leading rusher Titus Swen (1,039 yards rushing) was dismissed from the team for violating an undisclosed team policy. Backups Dawaiian McNeely (356 yards) and DQ James (346) are injured and Joseph Braasch (91) entered the transfer portal.
Vaughn, a redshirt freshman, finished with 67 yards on 16 carries.
His touchdown with 2:08 left capped a six-play, 75-yard drive after Wyoming had only 17 yards of total offense previously in the second half.
Ohio's Nathanial Vakos made his third field goal of the game, a 45-yarder, with four seconds left in regulation to force overtime. That came after Ohio marched 55 yards on 10 plays to get into position.
Tight end Treyton Welch led Wyoming in receiving with five receptions, 91 yards and a touchdown.
