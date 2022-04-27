Odubel Herrera homered, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs, Bryce Harper added three hits and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Wednesday.
Didi Gregorius contributed two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for the Phillies, who won their third in a row in this four-game series. It was the 1,000th career game at shortstop for Gregorius.
Garrett Stubbs, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also had two hits each.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings. Suarez (2-0) struck out three and walked one.
C.J. Cron homered and Jose Iglesias went 4-for-4 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz and Randal Grichuk chipped in with two hits apiece.
In his season debut, Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (0-1) tossed five innings and allowed seven hits and four runs to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Herrera launched a homer to the second deck in right field to lead off the bottom of the first inning for a 1-0 Phillies lead. It was the fifth career leadoff homer for Herrera.
The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the second when Herrera hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Johan Camargo.
In the third, the Rockies tied the game at 2 thanks to RBI singles from Connor Joe and Grichuk. Despite going 0-for-5 on Tuesday, Joe has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.
Castellanos produced an RBI groundout in the third to score Harper, who tripled to open the inning. Gregorius added an RBI double for a 4-2 advantage.
After Charlie Blackmon grounded out to Suarez and Grichuk grounded out to third, Cron lined a solo home run to left to close within 4-3 in the sixth.
Stubbs hit his first major league triple in the sixth, which scored Gregorius for a 5-3 lead.
Joe grounded into a double play to end the seventh against Seranthony Dominguez.
The Phillies took a 6-3 lead in the seventh when Bohm hit an RBI infield single to third. Gregorius followed with a sacrifice fly for a four-run advantage.
Brad Hand struck out Ryan McMahon with the bases loaded to end Colorado's scoring threat in the eighth.
--Field Level Media
