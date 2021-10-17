Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an apparent right shoulder injury.

He visited the medical tent and then headed to the locker room in the second quarter but returned to the field in the third quarter.

Beckham was screaming in pain on the sideline after being driven into the turf by two Cardinal defenders following a 17-yard reception.

He finished the first half with two catches for 42 yards.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.