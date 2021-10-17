Sorry, an error occurred.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an apparent right shoulder injury.
He visited the medical tent and then headed to the locker room in the second quarter but returned to the field in the third quarter.
Beckham was screaming in pain on the sideline after being driven into the turf by two Cardinal defenders following a 17-yard reception.
He finished the first half with two catches for 42 yards.
--Field Level Media
