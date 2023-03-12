After putting together its second consecutive 30-win season, Houston sits as the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament at a number of sportsbooks.
The Cougars sit at +475 on DraftKings, +500 on FanDuel and +600 on Caesars Sportsbook to win their first national title in program history. Houston, which has gone 31-3 and will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983, begins its quest for a championship against 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky (22-12) on Thursday night.
Alabama (29-5) has the second-best odds to go all the way despite criminal allegations regarding a shooting death surrounding star freshman Brandon Miller, who has not been charged. DraftKings has the Crimson Tide at +650, while Caesars and FanDuel have them at +700 and +800, respectively.
Over at DraftKings, Purdue (+1000), UCLA (+1200) and Kansas (+1200) round out the top five favorites. FanDuel agrees, but Kansas (27-7) is listed at +1000, Purdue (29-5) is at +1200 and UCLA (29-5) is at +1400. Caesars has both Kansas and Purdue at +1000, while UCLA, Arizona (28-6) and Texas (26-8) all sit at +1200.
Gonzaga (28-5) also finds itself among the teams with the best odds to be crowned national champion, sitting at +1500 on both FanDuel and Caesars and +1600 at DraftKings.
FanDuel has Purdue listed as the favorite to win the East Region at +300, while Marquette (28-6), which won its first Big East tournament in program history on Saturday, trails close behind at +420.
In the Midwest Region, FanDuel has Houston as the heavy favorite (+120), while Texas presents the biggest threat to the Cougars at +450. Alabama (+190) is projected to capture the South Region, while Kansas (+320), UCLA (+350) and Gonzaga (+400) are all in a tight race in the West Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.