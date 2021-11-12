Sorry, an error occurred.
The College Football Playoff picture will take further shape with 20 games involving top 25 teams this week, including four pitting ranked teams against each other.
Among them, No. 8 Oklahoma travels to No. 13 Baylor. The Sooners sit well outside the CFP committee's top four despite entering the weekend 9-0.
MaximBet, a Colorado-based sportsbook, is offering odds on 32 potential CFP semifinal games. Oklahoma enters the weekend favored against Oregon, Cincinnati and Michigan.
CFP Semifinal Game Odds
Alabama vs. Georgia (-2.5)
Ohio State vs. Georgia (-6)
Oklahoma vs. Georgia (-13)
Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-15)
Oregon vs. Georgia (-17.5)
Ohio State vs. Alabama (-4)
Oklahoma vs. Alabama (-10.5)
Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-13.5)
Oregon vs. Alabama (-15)
Oklahoma vs. Ohio State (-6.6)
Cincinnati vs. Ohio State (-9)
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma (-2.5)
Oregon vs. Cincinnati (-2)
Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-5.5)
Michigan vs. Georgia (-16)
Michigan vs. Alabama (-14)
Michigan vs. Ohio State (-10.5)
Michigan vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)
Michigan vs. Cincinnati (-1)
Michigan vs. Oregon (PK)
Michigan State vs. Georgia (-21)
Michigan State vs. Alabama (-20)
Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-16.5)
Michigan State vs. Oklahoma (-10)
Michigan State vs. Cincinnati (-7)
Michigan State vs. Oregon (-6)
Notre Dame vs. Georgia (-21.5)
Notre Dame vs. Alabama (-20)
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-17)
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma (-10.5)
Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati (-7)
Notre Dame vs. Oregon (-6)
--Field Level Media
