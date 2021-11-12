Jalen Moore hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining to give Oakland a 56-55 win at Oklahoma State on Friday in Stillwater.
After Moore's free throws, Oklahoma State had a chance to win, but Bryce Thompson missed a 3-pointer before time expired.
Moore led all scorers with 16 points, Jamal Cain scored 14 points and Trey Townsend added 12 points for Oakland (1-1), which outrebounded the Cowboys, 35-31, and overcame 18 turnovers.
Isaac Likekele and Thompson each scored 12 points and Rondel Walker added 11 points for Oklahoma State (1-1), which made just 3 of 17 shots from behind the 3-point line and, like Oakland, committed 18 turnovers.
With the game tied at 47-47 with 7:58 remaining, Oklahoma State scored six of the game's next eight points to take a 53-49 lead with 5:13 left.
The score remained that way until Moore hit a 3-pointer to make it 53-52 Oklahoma State with 1:33 remaining.
Moore hit two free throws with 53 seconds left to give the Golden Grizzlies a 54-53 lead, but Oklahoma State took a 55-54 lead with 33 seconds left on a layup by Thompson.
Trailing 15-10 after the first 10 minutes of the first half, Oakland surged ahead, going on a 12-2 run to take a 22-17 lead with 5:59 remaining until halftime.
Oklahoma State tied the game at 22-22 with 4:14 left in the first half, but Oakland ended the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 30-22 lead at halftime.
The Cowboys started the second half strong, opening with a 15-4 run to take a 37-34 lead with 15:06 remaining in the game.
Oklahoma State took a 43-39 lead with 11:45 left, but Oakland tied the game at 47-47 with 7:58 to go.
