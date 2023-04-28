New York City FC look to run their unbeaten streak to five games on Saturday when they visit Toronto FC, who have not won in more than a month.
NYCFC (4-2-3, 15 points), who won their second straight game with a 3-1 victory over visiting FC Dallas last Saturday, have gone 2-0-2 since a 1-0 setback against the Houston Dynamo on March 25.
Toronto FC (1-2-6, nine points) is coming off a 4-2 loss on the road to the defending Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Union last Saturday. Toronto had tied each of its previous four games since picking up its lone victory of the season 2-0 over visiting Inter Miami CF on March 18.
NYCFC's Santiago Rodriguez posted his first career two-goal MLS game by scoring in the 44th and 50th minutes Saturday. Talles Magno scored from close range off an assist from Gabriel Pereira to extend the NYCFC lead in the 56th minute.
"Today we just wanted to make a statement," NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said after the game. "We wanted to be good with the ball, score goals, and deny the opposition chances."
NYCFC goalkeeper Luis Barraza made five of his seven saves in the first half before Jose Antonio Martinez scored Dallas' lone goal in the 77th minute.
Rodriguez and Magno each have a team-high three goals for NYCFC, while Pereira has two goals to go along with a team-best three assists.
Toronto got off to an unfortunate start against Philadelphia. After conceding an own goal in the 16th minute, Philadelphia's Mikael Uhre scored in the 20th, 43rd and 56th minutes to extend the advantage to 4-0.
Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne and Richie Laryea responded in the 66th and in the second minute of stoppage time, respectively.
"Overall, we let it get away from us in the first half," said Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who has a team-high four assists. "It was just a lack of intensity from the team. We know we have to be better."
Toronto captain Michael Bradley missed his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision against NYCFC.
Federico Bernardeschi leads Toronto with three goals and is second on the squad with three assists, while Mark-Anthony Kaye and Laryea each have two goals.
