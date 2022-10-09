Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) reacts after scoring a goal against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) motions against Atlanta United in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) after an attempt against New York City FC in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) is defended by Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Nicolas Acevedo (26) is defended by Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) slides at Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) slides at Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) defends New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) is defended by Atlanta United defender Juan Sanchez Purata (22) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) passes the ball against New York City FC in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) passes the ball around New York City FC defender Alexander Callens (6) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) handles the ball against Atlanta United in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) handles the ball against Atlanta United in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) is checked after being injured against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) is checked after being injured against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) moves the ball past Atlanta United midfielder Matheus Rossetto (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) kicks the ball past Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman (15) blocks a pass away from New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) and forward Talles Magno (43) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) is defended by Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) is defended by Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Nicolas Acevedo (26) and Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) fight for the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC players react with midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) after he scored a goal against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (19) and New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) battle for the ball in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira (38) reacts after scoring a goal against Atlanta United during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Gabriel Pereira scored early to set the tone and New York City FC earned a 2-1 win against host Atlanta United FC to lock up third place in the Eastern Conference in Sunday's regular-season finale.
Heber also scored for NYCFC (16-11-7, 55 points), which will take a three-game winning streak into the playoffs.
Atlanta (10-14-10, 40 points) -- which had already been eliminated from playoff contention -- got a goal from fullback Andrew Gutman in the 67th minute. Before Gutman's goal, Atlanta had put just one shot on-frame in the first 65 minutes.
Pereira put NYCFC on the board in the ninth minute, with Talles Magno picking up an assist. Pereira has either a goal or an assist in four of his last five games.
It was 2-0 after Heber converted from close range in the 60th minute, with Alexander Callens providing an assist. Heber had gone four games without scoring, but he scored this one with the second touch off a corner kick.
United goalkeeper Raul Gudino stopped one shot.
Goalkeeper Sean Johnson of NYCFC made three saves, including one with less than nine minutes remaining. That's when Gutman got loose on the left side and had a good angle on the goal, but Johnson went to the turf in reaction to the sequence and redirected the ball with his right hand.
Atlanta, which had been scrambling for much of the game, put together a nice sequence and Gutman scored from within the box by directing the ball with his left foot while he was off the ground. Thiago Almada assisted on the play by making the pinpoint delivery.
NYCFC midfielder Alfredo Morales was in action for the first time since mid-August as a substitute, a move that the team hopes will help in postseason preparations.
It's the second time in its six seasons of existence that Atlanta -- which won the MLS Cup in 2018 -- has missed the playoffs. Former Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez subbed on in the 46th minute, but did not score. His season ends with nine goals and four assists in 26 matches.
