The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon will boast an approximate field of 33,000 runners on Nov. 7, the New York Road Runners announced Monday.

Traditionally, approximately 55,000 runners compete in the marathon that runs through the five boroughs.

"It's the North Star," race director Ted Metellus said, per the New York Times. "It's the thing that says we're back."

Officials agreed to reduce the number of runners to prevent overcrowding.

"In order to ensure a safe race day, runners traveling to New York are expected to adhere to federal, state, and local health and safety guidelines, including pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements," NYRR wrote on its website. "NYRR's guidelines will include social distancing, elimination of touchpoints, enhanced health and safety protocols, and testing and tracing."

The race returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration opens on June 8.

--Field Level Media

