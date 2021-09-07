The National Women's Hockey League revealed a new name and logo Tuesday ahead of the 2021-22 season, rebranding itself as the Premier Hockey Federation.
The league said the name was "inspired by empowerment, gender equality, and inclusivity with respect to differences in the gender identity of current athletes, prospective players, and league stakeholders."
"The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve to be recognized for their abilities and to be empowered as equals in sport," PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a news release. "This league has come a long way since its inception in 2015 and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth."
The six members of the PHF are the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps and the Toronto Six. They compete for the Isobel Cup.
--Field Level Media
