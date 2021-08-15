The Denver Nuggets have re-signed guard Markus Howard to a two-way contract.
Terms of the deal were not available.
Howard, 22, also spent last season in Denver on a two-way deal. In 37 games (one start) for the Nuggets he averaged 2.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting in 5.5 minutes per game.
The former Marquette guard averaged 27.8 points per game during the 2019-20 season to lead the NCAA in scoring. The undrafted free agent was a two-time All-American for the Golden Eagles.
