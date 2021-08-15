The Denver Nuggets have re-signed guard Markus Howard to a two-way contract.

Terms of the deal were not available.

Howard, 22, also spent last season in Denver on a two-way deal. In 37 games (one start) for the Nuggets he averaged 2.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting in 5.5 minutes per game.

The former Marquette guard averaged 27.8 points per game during the 2019-20 season to lead the NCAA in scoring. The undrafted free agent was a two-time All-American for the Golden Eagles.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.