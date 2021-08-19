The Denver Nuggets have re-signed power forward JaMychal Green to a multi-year contract.
Terms of the deal were not released Thursday.
Green, 31, averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 58 games (five starts) for Denver last season, his first with the Nuggets.
The seven-year veteran has appeared in 420 career games (157 starts) for San Antonio, Memphis, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver, holding career averages of 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.
