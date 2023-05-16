Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was not at the team's gameday shootaround on Tuesday and is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
The Los Angeles Lakers list Mo Bamba as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Teams are required to submit gameday injury reports. For Denver, Murray is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, which was also his status before Game 6 at Phoenix on Thursday night.
He played in that game and scored 26 points in 35 minutes to help the Nuggets close out the Phoenix Suns.
Murray is averaging 25.9 points per game in the playoffs and Denver hasn't lost -- 6-0 -- at home in the postseason.
Murray has consistently contributed big games as the No. 2 option behind Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists with five triple-doubles in the playoffs.
