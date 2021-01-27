The NBA fined Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $25,000 for Monday's low blow against Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
The fine was announced Wednesday by NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.
Murray struck Hardaway in the groin area with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 117-113 win in Dallas.
Murray, 23, was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.
--Field Level Media
