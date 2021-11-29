Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will have lower-back surgery Wednesday and is sidelined indefinitely.

Agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN on Monday that Porter's timeline will be determined after the procedure.

Porter, 23, was drafted 14th overall in 2018 but sat out the entire 2018-19 season after a previous surgery on his back.

He is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in nine starts this season.

Porter has averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 125 career games (71 starts) for Denver, shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

He agreed to a five-year, $172 million rookie extension in September. The value climbs to $207 million if Porter makes an All-NBA Team.

--Field Level Media

