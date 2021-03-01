Novak Djokovic on Monday matched Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Rankings.
The 33-year-old Serbian has held the top spot for 310 weeks, including a 122-week stint from July 7, 2014 to Nov. 6, 2016.
Djokovic reclaimed the top spot from long-time rival Rafael Nadal of Spain on Feb. 3, 2020.
Djokovic captured his ninth Australian Open title on Feb. 21, thereby guaranteeing that he would surpass Federer's record for weeks at No. 1 on March 8.
Pete Sampras, who held the No. 1 spot for a total of 286 weeks, is third on the list. Ivan Lendl of the then-Czechoslavakia is fourth (270 weeks) and Jimmy Connors (268 weeks) is fifth.
--Field Level Media
