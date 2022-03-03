Novak Djokovic now seems likely to participate in the French Open after France loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that vaccine passports will no longer be required as of March 14.
The French Open, where the unvaccinated Djokovic is the defending champion, begins on May 22.
Djokovic, 34, was deported from Australia due to his vaccination status just before the start of the Australian Open in January.
The Serbian star later said he was willing to skip future grand slam events rather than get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"That is the price I'm willing to pay," Djokovic told the BBC last month.
With France now rolling back its protocols, Djokovic could head to Roland Garros looking for a record-tying 21st grand slam title. Spain's Rafael Nadal won his 21st at the Australian Open.
Djokovic slipped to No. 2 in the world rankings released Monday, with Russia's Daniil Medvedev taking over the top spot.
--Field Level Media
