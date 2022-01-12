Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he celebrates victory in his Men's Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images/TNS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his match point against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 14, 2021. A new global coronavirus flashpoint occurred this week when Djokovic â€” a vocal vaccine-mandate critic â€” was denied entry to Australia. (William West/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he celebrates victory in his Men's Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images/TNS)
Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images North America/TNS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his match point against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 14, 2021. A new global coronavirus flashpoint occurred this week when Djokovic â€” a vocal vaccine-mandate critic â€” was denied entry to Australia. (William West/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Novak Djokovic practiced at Rod Laver Arena as a statement was posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday in the latest attempt to clarify the circumstances that led to a week of drama in Australia.
Yet to be fully cleared from the possibility of deportation, the world No. 1 said widespread misinformation compelled him to issue a statement with tournament play only days away.
Djokovic cited "human error" by his support team for a mistake on travel documents required for entry to Australia. Those errors contributed to revocation of his visa, which was ultimately reinstated after the Serb was held at a quarantine hotel.
The 34-year-old could learn his deportation fate any day as the Australian Open draw is set for Thursday.
Media chronicled Djokovic's attendance at a photo shoot and shared images of him unmasked at the event Dec. 17, three days after attending a basketball game in Belgrade -- again, unmasked. Djokovic said he took a COVID-19 test after that game in preparation for the required 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.
On forms filed to Australian authorities, Djokovic said he had no travel for 14 days prior to his arrival. Australian authorities are focused on Djokovic being seen in Spain and Serbia during the two-week window in question.
"I felt obliged to go ahead, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken," Djokovic said of the photo shoot in his statement Wednesday. "While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment."
He went on to say his support team was in error filling out the document and that "my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box. This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. My team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter."
Deportation could include a three-year ban from Australia.
Djokovic is not vaccinated but was approved for a medical exemption by Tennis Australia, which claimed a limited number of approvals were granted among 26 applicants connected to the Australian Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.