Novak Djokovic is ranked No. 1 in the world for the record 378th time.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the mark set by Steffi Graf.
Djokovic, 35, has 6,980 points in the latest ATP Rankings, 200 more than No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.
"It's surreal to be that many weeks No. 1, to match Graf -- one of the all-time greats," Djokovic said. "Just being amongst these legendary names is flattering. I'm proud of it."
Djokovic first rose to No. 1 at the age of 24 on July 4, 2011. He spent a personal-best 122 consecutive weeks at the top from 2014-16.
Djokovic won his men's record-tying 22nd major title last month at the Australian Open. The Serbian star returns to action Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Graf, also a 22-time Grand Slam winner, was No. 1 in the women's rankings for 377 weeks before retiring in 1999.
Martina Navratilova ranks third on the all-time list with 332 weeks at No. 1, with Serena Williams (319) and Roger Federer (310) rounding out the top five.
--Field Level Media
