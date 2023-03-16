Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles will miss the NCAA Tournament after sustaining a knee injury late last month in the team's final regular-season game.
Notre Dame, the third seed in the Greenville Region, made the announcement Thursday morning.
Miles was injured in a game at Louisville on Feb. 26 and missed the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Notre Dame won the ACC regular-season title but lost to the Cardinals in the ACC tourney.
She finishes her season averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.
The Irish also lost starting guard Dara Mabrey to a torn ACL in January.
The Fighting Irish host first- and second-round games, beginning with Southern Utah on Friday.
--Field Level Media
