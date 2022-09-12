Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is likely out for the season with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Buchner will have surgery on Tuesday and is facing a four-month recovery period.
"He ended up getting I think a Grade 5 out of 6 AC sprain in his (left) shoulder," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday.
Buchner is not on the depth chart for Saturday's game between Notre Dame (0-2) and Cal (2-0) in South Bend, Ind.
Drew Pyne is the new QB1 with true freshman Steve Angeli listed as the backup.
Buchner completed 28 of 50 passes for 378 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in two starts this season. He rushed for 62 yards and two scores.
Pyne relieved Buchner in Saturday's shocking 26-21 home loss against Marshall and completed 3 of 6 passes for 20 yards with one TD and one interception.
