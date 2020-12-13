Northwestern's home game against SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday was canceled due to a positive COVID test in the opponents' program.
Northwestern announced the cancellation just before noon ET -- about four hours before tipoff.
The Wildcats (2-1) have one remaining non-conference game, hosting Quincy on Dec. 15.
Northwestern is scheduled to open Big Ten play on Dec. 20 against No. 4 Michigan State (5-0).
--Field Level Media
