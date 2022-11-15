Chase Audige scored 17 points to lead Northwestern to a win over Georgetown in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Boo Buie had 12 points and six assists and Robbie Beran had 11 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern (3-0), which outscored Georgetown 42-28 in the second half.
Primo Spears led all scorers with 22 points, Jay Heath scored 13 points and Akok Akok had 10 points and seven rebounds in defeat for Georgetown (2-1).
Northwestern shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range (14 of 33) and outrebounded Georgetown 48-31, which helped the Wildcats overcome 15 turnovers.
Georgetown committed 13 turnovers, but collected eight blocked shots.
The Hoyas shot 42.1 percent overall (24 of 57) and 31.8 percent (7 of 22) from 3-point range.
Leading 53-48 with 11:36 left, Northwestern went on a 7-2 run to take a 60-50 lead with 8:49 remaining.
The Wildcats then extended their lead to 13 points at 70-57 with 3:37 remaining following a 3-pointer by Robbie Beran.
With the shot clock winding down, Audige then put the game away by hitting a 3-pointer falling away with 1:54 remaining to give the Wildcats a 73-58 lead.
Northwestern trailed 35-33 at halftime but went on a 7-0 sprint early in the second half to take a 40-37 lead with 17:34 remaining.
After Georgetown answered with five straight points to pull ahead 42-40, Buie hit a 3-pointer and Audige knocked down two for the Wildcats to grab a 49-42 lead with 14:03 left.
In the first half, Georgetown led by as many as five points at 28-23 with 4:52 left until halftime, but Northwestern went on a 9-2 run to take a 32-30 lead with 2:35 remaining until intermission.
The teams combined to be called for just 32 total fouls and shot 22 free throws for the game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.