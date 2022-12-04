Boo Buie scored 20 points to lead Northwestern to a 70-63 road win over Michigan State in a Big Ten opener on Sunday.
It was the first time Northwestern recorded back-to-back wins over Michigan State since 1962.
Chase Audige added 15 points for Northwestern (6-2, 1-0).
A.J. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko each scored 12 points for Michigan State (5-4, 0-1), which lost its second straight.
Trailing 64-61, Michigan State cut Northwestern's lead to 64-63 with 45.3 seconds left after a layup by Hoggard.
Northwestern answered, as Buie hit a driving layup with 24.4 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats up 66-63.
The Wildcats then rebounded a Michigan State miss and took a 68-63 lead with 10.6 seconds remaining on two free throws by Buie.
Northwestern led the entire second half, but Michigan State pulled to within four points at 60-56 with 5:28 remaining.
Each team went into a scoring drought, then Northwestern took a 64-58 lead with 1:47 remaining after a basket by Buie.
Michigan State then cut Northwestern's lead to 64-61 with 1:26 remaining after a 3-point play by Hoggard.
Northwestern held a 38-37 lead at halftime and built it up from there, taking a 46-40 lead with 16:36 remaining in the game.
The Wildcats then went on an 11-4 run and took a 52-44 with 12:08 remaining after a steal and layup by Audige.
Northwestern took a 55-46 lead with 11:26 left after a 3-pointer by Audige, but Michigan State countered with an 8-3 run to make it 58-54 Northwestern with 8:18 remaining.
Michigan State held a 27-20 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half, but Northwestern went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 29-29 with 4:53 left until halftime.
The Wildcats went on to take a 36-33 lead with 2:29 remaining in the first half.
--Field Level Media
