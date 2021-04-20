Former Northwestern forward Miller Kopp announced Tuesday he is transferring to Big Ten rival Indiana.
"Next chapter ... Hoosier Nation what's good!!!" he posted on Twitter.
The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24 starts for the Wildcats in 2020-21. Over three seasons at Northwestern, Kopp averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds and made 122 3-pointers in 87 games (74 starts).
Kopp entered the transfer portal last and had offers from more than a dozen schools, including Oregon State, Texas A&M, Southern California and Georgia.
He told ESPN that new Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson "sees my potential as a versatile player and has a plan for my development."
"With the NBA experience and the respect he has around the game I was curious to at least hear him out," Kopp said of playing for Woodson. "And obviously Indiana has such amazing history and basketball culture which was appealing to me because I'd played against them for three years."
