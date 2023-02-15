Boo Buie hit a floater in the lane with 2.7 seconds remaining to give Northwestern a 64-62 home win over No. 14 Indiana on Wednesday.
Buie finished with 21 points, while Chase Audige added 14 points for Northwestern (19-7, 10-5).
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Indiana (18-8, 9-6).
Following Buie's shot, a halfcourt shot by Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino hit the rim and bounced off as time expired.
Indiana trailed by 21 points in the first half but rallied to cut Northwestern's lead to 58-56 with 2:51 left in the game.
Buie hit a layup with 44.1 seconds left to give Northwestern a 62-58 lead, but Hood-Schifino answered with a basket to make it 62-60 with 34.1 seconds remaining.
Following a steal off an inbounds pass, Jackson-Davis hit a layup with 30.9 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62.
Northwestern didn't call a timeout and put the ball in the hands of Buie, who drove into the lane and converted his shot near the basket.
Trailing 45-27 with 17:20 remaining in the game, Indiana mounted a charge, going on an 11-2 run to cut Northwestern's lead to 47-38 with 12:42 left.
The Hoosiers continued to cut into their deficit, pulling to within five at 56-51 with 5:05 remaining.
After Indiana took a 10-7 lead with 15:32 left in the first half, Northwestern exploded from there.
The Wildcats went on an 18-2 run over the next 7:58 to take a 25-12 lead with 7:34 left until halftime.
Northwestern kept up its onslaught, leading by as many as 21 points in the first half at 39-18 with 34 seconds remaining until halftime.
The Wildcats eventually took a 39-20 lead into halftime.
In the first half, Northwestern held Indiana to 6-of-21 shooting from the field overall and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
