Northern Illinois extended the contract of football coach Thomas Hammock through the 2026 season, the school announced Tuesday.
The three-year extension comes with Hammock leading the Huskies to a 6-3 record this fall entering Wednesday's home game against Ball State.
"Under Coach Hammock, our program has made tremendous strides forward -- competitively, academically and socially," athletic director Sean Frazier said in a news release. "We are seeing the tangible results of that progress on the field this year, and over the past two years, we have seen it in the record-setting team GPA and the commitment to doing things the right way on and off the field."
Hammock, 40, is 11-16 since taking over as coach prior to the 2019 season. Northern Illinois went 5-7 in his first season before going 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Hammock is a former star running back for Northern Illinois. He rushed for 2,432 yards and 25 touchdowns and had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2000 and 2001.
"As an alum, I'm very proud to lead this program," Hammock said in a statement. "I love the young men on our team, I love our staff and I love the direction we're headed."
Northern Illinois leads the Mid-American Conference West division with a 4-1 mark entering the Ball State matchup. The Huskies dropped their last game 52-47 to Kent State.
