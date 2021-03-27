An FCS game between North Dakota State and South Dakota was canceled hours before kickoff Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bisons' program.
The game will not be rescheduled, the Missouri Valley Conference announced.
The Bison, who saw their FCS-record 39-game winning streak come to an end earlier this season, had a positive test and were doing contact tracing.
North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 MVC) has won the past three FCS titles and eight of the past nine.
The Bison posted a 34-13 win over rival North Dakota last week that saw them overtake the top spot in the conference standings.
South Dakota (1-3, 1-3) has lost its past three games.
--Field Level Media
