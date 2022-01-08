Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison fullback Hunter Luepke (44) holds up the MVP trophy as the North Dakota State Bison team celebrates the win over the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) is tackled by the North Dakota State Bison defense during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison fans hold up a stack of used drinking cups during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller (7) drops back to pass against the Montana State Bobcats during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison celebrate the win over the Montana State Bobcats after the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Cole Wisniewski (31) during the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison defensive tackle Eli Mostaert (53) sacks Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison safety Dom Jones (10) cannot control the ball on an interception attempt during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison place kicker Jake Reinholz (37) kicks a field goal against the Montana State Bobcats during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson (2) is tackled by Montana State Bobcats linebacker Callahan O'Reilly (47) during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Two North Dakota State Bison fans hold up a 9X sign as they celebrate the Bison ninth championship win during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The Montana State Bobcats fans hold up a Texas flag during the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison linebacker Jasir Cox (3) and cornerback Marques Sigle (27) celebrate the win over the Montana State Bobcats after the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach Matt Entz holds up the championship trophy as the North Dakota State Bison team celebrates the win over the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of two young North Dakota State Bison fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A Montana State Bobcats fan holds up a sign during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the North Dakota State Bison marching band during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison tight end Josh Babicz (81) attempts to haul in a catch as Montana State Bobcats defensive lineman Amandre Williams (3) defends during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A Montana State Bobcats cheerleader cheers during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the Montana State Bobcats marching band during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The Montana State Bobcats mascot looks down during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans during the first half of the FCS Championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson (2) stiff arms Montana State Bobcats defensive back Tre Webb (2) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison celebrate an interception by safety Dawson Weber (2) against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson (2) grabs the face mask of Montana State Bobcats defensive back Tre Webb (2) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats running back Lane Sumner (24) is upended by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Cole Wisniewski (31) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) passes against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison celebrate an interception by safety Dawson Weber (2) against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) and tight end Josh Babicz (81) celebrate a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) stiff arms Montana State Bobcats defensive back Tre Webb (2) as he rushes for a touchdown during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Kobe Johnson (4) rushes for a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) passes against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Willie Patterson (11) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Jasir Cox (3) and safety Dawson Weber (2) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Willie Patterson (11) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Jasir Cox (3) and safety Dawson Weber (2) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jayden Price (23) and linebacker Jackson Hankey (52) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison fullback Hunter Luepke (44) scores a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jayden Price (23) and linebacker Jackson Hankey (52) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Jasir Cox (3) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the field and the stands and the fans as they watch the game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison face off against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) runs with the ball against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; The North Dakota State Bison celebrate a touchdown scored by fullback Hunter Luepke (44) against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tucker Rovig (12) runs with the ball against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison fullback Hunter Luepke (44) scores a touchdown against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller (7) passes against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (86) is tackled by North Dakota State Bison linebacker Cole Wisniewski (31) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller (7) runs with the ball against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the fans and the field during the kickoff in the game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison safety Dom Jones (10) takes the field to face the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller (7) passes against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) runs with the ball against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Frisco, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott (16) eludes North Dakota State Bison defensive end Logan McCormick (93) during the first half of the FCS Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
