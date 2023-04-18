North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday and indicated he will retain his college eligibility.
The 6-foot-11 Nelson led the Bison in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (9.3), assists (2.1), blocked shots (50) and steals (23) in 30 games (all starts) this season.
"It's been the thrill of a lifetime to represent North Dakota State, my home, on the basketball court," Nelson said on Instagram. "Fargo will always be my second home. ...
"I have dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player and I'm going to continue to chase that dream by entering my name into the 2023 NBA draft, while maintaining my college eligibility."
Nelson has averages of 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in three seasons at North Dakota State. He is viewed as a possible second-round pick.
