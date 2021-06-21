Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.