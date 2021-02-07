North Carolina knows how to ruin things for North Carolina State's women's basketball team. The Tar Heels did it again.
Freshman Alyssa Ustby scored 20 points and North Carolina upset fourth-ranked NC State, pulling a shocker against its nearby rival for the third year in a row by winning 76-69 on Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Wolfpack (12-2, 7-2 ACC) figured to be in line to rise to a No. 1 national ranking until this outcome. NC State has delivered the only losses this season to South Carolina and Louisville -- both on the road when those teams were ranked No. 1.
"The ranking is good, but as you can see, we have to focus on one game at a time," NC State's Kayla Jones said.
The result against Louisville came Monday night. NC State's lone loss until Sunday came in overtime at Virginia Tech on Jan. 28, the team's second game back from a three-week coronavirus-related pause, and it was played without standout center Elissa Cunane.
NC State, which was rated as high as No. 2 last month, received 14 points from Cunane before she fouled out with less than two minutes remaining Sunday. She was limited to seven shot attempts from the field, playing just 22 minutes.
"(North Carolina) played with a lot of energy," NC State coach Wes Moore said. "They've got a lot of talent on that team. ... We knew it would be a dangerous game. Unfortunately, we just didn't have an answer."
The host Tar Heels hit 11 shots from 3-point range for another improbable result, with five players on the team hitting at least one three. Ustby went 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, entering the game shooting 24 percent from long range.
"We should have adjusted," Jones said of Ustby's shooting.
Stephanie Watts poured in 17 points, Petra Holesinska had 15 points and Janelle Bailey contributed 10 points for North Carolina (9-8, 4-8), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Ustby pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds.
Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jada Boyd added 12 points for NC State. Raina Perez delivered 13 assists, but those numbers didn't translate in the right places.
"We're definitely not sending a message that we're unbeatable right now," Moore said.
The Tar Heels delivered the first losses of the season to NC State in each of the past two years with upsets. Those results halted season-opening win streaks of 21 and 14 games, respectively, for the Wolfpack.
Second-year Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart orchestrated a home upset of NC State in January 2020 in her first experience with the rivalry. Now it has been repeated.
Regenerating that type of success had been filled with interruptions for the Tar Heels.
"I think there's a swag that you develop as a team," Banghart said, noting that hadn't happened much this season.
Slow starts to games have defined this North Carolina team, but that wasn't the case in this game.
"We have too much experience for that to be happening," Banghart said. "There's obviously a rhythm of the game that this team has (previously) had tough time to get together."
North Carolina led 37-30 at halftime, but the Wolfpack went up 52-49 entering the fourth quarter. That burst was fueled by a 13-0 run despite Cunane on the bench in foul trouble.
Kennedy Todd-Williams sank a 3-point shot with 8:58 remaining and the Tar Heels led the rest of the way.
Watts made seven free throws in the last 96 seconds.
"We missed some easy shots at times," Moore said. "I think that affected our energy. We just didn't do as good a job defensively."
Watts entered the game needing just three points to reach the 1,500-point career mark. Combined with Bailey, it makes North Carolina one of two women's teams nationally with two active players with at least 1,500 points. Arkansas is the other.
The Tar Heels were just three days removed from their lowest offensive output of the season with a 61-51 home loss to Florida State on Thursday night.
Based on a schedule change announced this weekend, North Carolina will have to wait another week for a chance to build on this success. Thursday night's home game against Boston College has been called off because of the Eagles' coronavirus issues.
So now the Tar Heels' slate calls for their next three games on the road, capped by a rematch Feb. 21 at NC State.
--Field Level Media
