Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates the two point run score with his teammate against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 284 yards and North Carolina overcame three turnovers to hold off Georgia State 35-28 on Saturday in Atlanta.
Maye completed 19 of 24 passes with one interception and two touchdowns and Omarion Hampton ran 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 10:42 left in the game.
Georgia State had three possessions after North Carolina (3-0) took the lead but had to punt each time.
Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger was 16-for-24 for 184 yards and three touchdowns and ran 18 times for 75 yards. Robert Lewis caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia State (0-2) has lost both its games to Power Five opposition.
The Tar Heels scored on their first possession when Maye found tight end Kamari Morales for a 55-yard catch and run touchdown. Georgia State answered with a 45-yard field goal by Michael Hayes to cut the lead to 7-3.
North Carolina scored two straight touchdowns, a 7-yard run by D.J. Jones and a 28-yard pass from Maye to Kobe Paysour. Georgia State cut the lead to 21-10 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Grainger to Kris Byrd.
Georgia State had one more chance before halftime when UNC gambled on fourth-and-2 at its own 39 and Maye was sacked by Jontrey Hunter. But the Panthers were unable to move the ball and Hayes had his 44-yard field goal try blocked by Myles Murphy.
Georgia State scored 18 straight points to start the third quarter. Lewis caught a 49-yard pass from Grainger, Hayes kicked a 45-yard field goal and Lewis caught a 29-yard pass. The two-point conversion pass to Jamari Thrash gave GSU a 28-21 lead with 2:04 left in the third quarter.
North Carolina answered by scoring in four plays, with Hampton breaking the line and running for a 58-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left in the third to tie the game at 28-28.
The game marked the first time an opponent from a Power Five conference had played at Georgia State since the program began in 2010
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.