Nolan Gorman hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and the bullpen allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to lift the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night, pulling even with the Brewers atop the NL Central.
Gorman put the Cardinals in front 3-2 in the fourth inning with his fifth homer. It came off recently signed Chi Chi Gonzalez, thrust into a spot start when Aaron Ashby went on the injured list.
Gorman, who went 4-for-4, opened the seventh inning with another homer, off Miguel Sanchez, to make it 4-2. Gorman also had RBI singles in the first and eighth innings.
The Cardinals added two in the eighth on four singles to push the lead to 6-2 as they evened the four-game showdown at a game apiece.
Four relievers blanked the Brewers in relief of Jack Flaherty, who was making his second start since opening the season on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. Zack Thompson (1-0) came on in the fourth and pitched 1 2/3 innings for the victory.
Flaherty battled through three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, but walked five in a 71-pitch outing. He also had pitched three innings in his previous start.
Gonzalez (0-1), claimed on waivers last week from Minnesota, allowed three runs on four hits in four innings in his Brewers debut.
The Cardinals scored twice in the first. Brendan Donovan singled with one out, moved to third on Nolan Arenado's double and scored on Juan Yepez's groundout. Gorman followed with an RBI single to right.
Willy Adames brought the Brewers even in the bottom half against Flaherty, with his team-leading 14th homer following a leadoff walk to Christian Yelich.
The Brewers stranded runners at second in both the second and third innings. Flaherty issued consecutive walks to start the third, but he recovered to retire three straight.
After that, Milwaukee's only base runner until the ninth, when Luis Urias doubled, was Andrew McCutchen, who drew a two-out walk in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.