Noah Williams pumped in a career-high 40 points and Washington State outlasted Stanford 85-76 in triple overtime in Pac-12 play at Pullman, Wash., on Saturday.
Efe Abogidi had 14 points, including five in the third overtime, and grabbed eight rebounds for Washington State (14-10, 7-10 Pac-12). Andrej Jakimovski and Aljaz Kunc added 11 points apiece.
Washington State snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Cardinal, including a 75-60 defeat earlier this season.
Williams is the first Washington State player to reach the 40-point mark since school legend Klay Thompson scored 43 against Washington on March 10, 2011.
Michael O'Connell had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Stanford (14-9, 10-7). Jaiden Delaire added 15 points and Oscar da Silva chipped in 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. The Cardinal went scoreless in the third overtime.
Abogidi made a layup off a Stanford turnover for the first points of the third overtime. Kunc scored on a putback and Abogidi drained a 3-pointer to give Washington State an 83-76 lead with 2:34 left. Williams finished off the Cardinal with a jumper.
da Silva made a layup with three minutes left in the first overtime to give his team a 67-66 edge.
Abogidi's dunk tied the game at 68 with 1:53 remaining but neither side scored again.
O'Connell stole the ball from Williams and fed Bryce Wills for a fast-break layup with 2:16 left in the second overtime to give Stanford a 74-73 lead.
Kunc split two free throws 32 seconds later to tie it. Jakimovski did the same but Williams grabbed the rebound and did the same thing, giving Washington State a 76-74 lead.
Delaire then scored a layup with 22 seconds left to knot it again. The Cougars came up empty on their last possession, leading to a third overtime.
Wills made a steal and dunk to give Stanford a 62-57 lead late with 1:29 left in regulation.
Williams hit another long ball with 1:09 remaining to make it a one-possession game again.
With Stanford up 63-60, O'Connell missed two free throws. Williams then drained a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
