Noah Locke is transferring from Florida to Louisville, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Locke, a 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore, entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after Florida lost 81-78 to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In three seasons at Florida, Locke appeared in 92 games (79 starts) for the Gators, averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He hit 217 3-pointers, shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.