Noah Locke is transferring from Florida to Louisville, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Locke, a 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore, entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after Florida lost 81-78 to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
In three seasons at Florida, Locke appeared in 92 games (79 starts) for the Gators, averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He hit 217 3-pointers, shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.
--Field Level Media
