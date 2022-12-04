Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL.
Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU.
"I think the people are going to be happy to know that I'll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said Sunday.
NFL Network reported Sunday that Michigan (13-0) was aware Harbaugh was on the radar of clubs already doing their homework in preparation for the upcoming coaching cycle.
Harbaugh signed a five-year contract extension last season following significant discussions with the Minnesota Vikings. He discussed the opening with the Vikings twice, including an in-person sit-down with ownership on National Signing Day, only to ultimately return as Wolverines head coach.
Michigan first hired Harbaugh as head coach in 2015. The Wolverines are 74-24 under Harbaugh with five consecutive bowl game losses since winning the Citrus Bowl in 2015.
The former Michigan quarterback who played in the NFL from 1987-2001 last coached in the NFL from 2011-2014, guiding the San Francisco 49ers to five playoff wins. The 49ers were Super Bowl runner-up to Jim's brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens to end the 2012 season.
