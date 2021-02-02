No NFL players tested positive in the most recent round of COVID-19 testing, the league and the NFL Players Association announced Tuesday.
There was one positive test among other team personnel in the Jan. 24-30 testing period.
In all, 2,567 tests were administered to 152 players and 278 team personnel in advance of Super Bowl LV, set for Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.
Throughout the testing period from Aug. 1 through Jan. 30, approximately 957,400 tests were administered. During that time, 262 players and 463 other personnel had confirmed positive cases.
