The U.S. and Canadian men's ice hockey teams are both leaving the Beijing Olympics without a medal.

It's the first time since 2006 that no North American team will play for a medal at the Winter Games.

Slovakia stunned top-seeded Team USA, 3-2, in a shootout and Sweden eliminated Canada, 2-0, in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In the shootout, the Americans went 0-for-5 and Peter Cehlarik scored the lone goal on Slovakia's fourth attempt.

The U.S. hasn't won a medal since a silver at Vancouver in 2010 and hasn't claimed gold since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" squad.

Lucas Wallmark scored in the third period and Anton Lander added an empty-netter for Sweden, which got 24 saves from Lars Johansson.

Sweden will face the Russian Olympic Committee and Slovakia will meet Finland in the semifinals.

The medals leaders:

Norway: 28 (13 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze)

Russian Olympic Committee: 24 (4 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze)

Germany: 20 (10 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze)

United States: 19 (8 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze)

Canada: 18 (3 gold, 4 silver, 11 bronze)

Austria: 17 (6 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze)

Italy: 15 (2 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze)

Sweden: 14 (6 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Netherlands: 14 (6 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Japan: 14 (2 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze)

--Field Level Media

