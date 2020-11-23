The Milwaukee Bucks will start the 2020-21 season without fans in attendance at the Fiserv Forum due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Monday.
The Bucks said in their release that their decision will stand "until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.
"The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and the team and arena staff are the organization's top priorities."
The NBA season is slated to start on Dec. 22.
--Field Level Media
