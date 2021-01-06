No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open on Wednesday.
Sakkari struck seven aces, tallied 18 winners and saved all four break points during the 86-minute match. She could face another teen in the second round if 16-year-old Coco Gauff can get past Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.
Other seeded players advancing included No. 13 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, who defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-3. No. 15 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was a 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia eliminated Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.
Belgium's Kristen Flipkens outlasted Germany's Laura Siegemund 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic was a 6-2, 7-6 (1) winner against China's Lin Zhu. Spain's Paula Badosa Gibert defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-2, and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic was a 6-1, 6-3 winner against American Jamie Loeb.
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova had the day's biggest upset, ousting No. 10 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-5, 6-1. American Bernarda Pera knocked out No. 16 Donna Vekic of Croatia, 7-6 (10), 2-6, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.