Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass and scores a touchdown against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads players on the field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) pitches the ball to Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers a fumble by Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) defends a pass to Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) attempts to make a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) is hit by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) as he throws during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) catches a touchdown pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Houston Griffith (3) reacts after being defeating by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; The details of the trophy after Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Xavier Ross (56) celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Xavier Ross (56) celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drew White (40) recovers a fumble against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) in the second half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy is doused with Gatorade by his players after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) celebrates with the defensive MVP trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) eludes the sack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) runs for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Matt Salerno (29) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (38) and Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jake Schultz (47) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) celebrates a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) catches a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (left) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) stiff arms Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) celebrates with offensive lineman Blake Fisher (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) celebrates with quarterback Jack Coan (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) runs for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) for a touchdown during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) for a touchdown during the first half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) scores a touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) celebrates with offensive lineman Josh Sills (72( after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (left) talks with Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy prior to the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up prior to facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) warms up prior to facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) warms up prior to facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; The bowl game logo before the 2022 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports