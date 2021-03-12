Justice Sueing and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as No. 9 Ohio State held off a furious Minnesota rally for a 79-75 win in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday.
The Buckeyes (19-8), the No. 5 seed, ended a four-game losing streak and advanced to the quarterfinals to play the fourth seed, No. 20 Purdue (18-8), on Friday.
Purdue won both games against the Buckeyes this season, 67-60 at home on Dec. 16 and 67-65 in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 19.
E.J. Liddell had 14 points, Kyle Young 11 and CJ Walker 10 for the Buckeyes, who nearly blew a 12-point lead in the final two minutes.
Marcus Carr scored 24 points, Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 18 and Tre' Williams added 11 for the Golden Gophers (14-15), who defeated Northwestern 51-46 on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.
Ohio State was ahead 72-60 with 1:38 to play but the Golden Gophers pulled to within 75-71 on a layup by Both Gach with 36 seconds left. After an offensive foul on Washington, Gach missed a 3-pointer.
Sueing missed two free throws and Carr nailed a 3-pointer to make it 75-74 with 13.3 seconds left.
Liddell made free throws to push the Ohio State lead to 77-74. Carr made the first of a one-and-one but Liddell grabbed the rebound on the miss and Washington made two foul shots with 2.6 seconds left for the final margin.
Ohio State led 39-27 at the half before the Golden Gophers started their push.
A triple by Williams cut the deficit to 53-49 at the 7:38 mark. Ohio State responded with 7-1 run. Sueing made a pair of free throws and Musa Jallow had a bucket before Brandon Johnson made one of two from the line for Minnesota. Walker had a basket-and-one to make it 60-50.
The Buckeyes then extended the lead to 70-56 on Washington's layup
-- Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.