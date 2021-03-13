Duane Washington Jr. scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 9 Ohio State booked a spot in the Big Ten tournament title game by escaping with a 68-67 semifinal victory over No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.
E.J. Liddell tallied 13 of his 18 points in the second half to help the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (21-8) reach the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2013.
Ohio State (ranked No. 9 nationally) faces either second-seeded Illinois (ranked No. 3) or third-seeded Iowa (No. 5) in Sunday's title game.
Hunter Dickinson recorded 21 points and eight rebounds and Eli Brooks added 12 points for the top-seeded Wolverines (20-4), who made a late surge that fell short when Mike Smith's 3-pointer caromed off the rim with under two seconds remaining. Smith scored 10 points but was just 1-of-11 shooting.
Michigan (ranked No. 4) was without standout Isaiah Livers, who aggravated a right foot injury during Friday's quarterfinal victory over Maryland. The school said Livers is out indefinitely.
Ohio State also was without a key player in Kyle Young, who sustained a concussion during Friday's win overtime win over Purdue.
The Buckeyes were 12-of-22 from 3-point range -- Washington made 5-of-10 attempts -- and shot 42.1 percent from the field.
The Wolverines shot just 35.1 percent and were 6-of-19 from behind the arc.
Michigan made a late run after falling behind by 13 points with 4:19 left.
Dickinson later scored on a putback with 1:39 left and followed with a steal and a layup to pull Michigan within 68-64 with 1:29 to play. Chaundee Brown made it a one-point game by drilling a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds remaining.
A turnover by Ohio State's CJ Walker set the Wolverines up for a comeback win but Smith wasn't able to convert.
The Wolverines held a 43-42 edge with 11:40 left before Washington put Ohio State ahead for good when he drained a trey to start an 11-0 run. Liddell followed with a three-point play, Zed Key made a short turnaround and Walker converted a three-point play as Ohio State took a 53-43 lead with 10:21 remaining.
The lead reached 13 when Liddell made two free throws with 4:19 left.
Michigan led 27-26 at the break as both teams shot poorly. The Wolverines shot just 29.6 percent while Ohio State was only slightly better at 30.3.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.