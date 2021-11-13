Jack Coan passed for three touchdowns as the ninth-ranked Notre Dame defeated host Virginia 28-3 on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va.
Coan completed 15-of-20 passes for 132 yards and one interception as the Fighting Irish (9-1) won their fifth straight game.
The Cavaliers (6-4) lost their second straight game. They have allowed 134 points in their past three games.
The Cavaliers were without star quarterback Brennan Armstrong due to a rib injury. Jay Woolfolk replaced Armstrong and completed 18-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions.
Woolfolk, the first true freshman quarterback to start a game for Virginia since 1977, was sacked seven times by the Irish.
Virginia's Keytaon Thompson caught nine passes for 110 yards to lead all receivers.
Notre Dame outgained Virginia 151-9 in a dominant first quarter.
However, Coan was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-one at the Virginia 21 on Notre Dame's first possession.
Virginia went three-and-out and managed only a 14-yard punt, setting up Notre Dame on the Cavaliers' 43-yard line. The Fighting Irish needed only five plays to score, capped by Coan's 6-yard pass to Michael Mayer with 4:53 left in the first period.
The Irish made it 14-0 with 14:11 remaining in the second on Coan's 4-yard pass to Braden Lenzy, who jumped over a defender to get into the end zone.
With 4:33 left in the second, Kyren Williams scored on a 22-yard run, as he maneuvered past the first defender with a wicked fake and then broke three tackles to get into the end zone.
Virginia nearly got on the board in the third quarter, but Brendan Farrell missed a 44-yard field goal wide right.
The Cavaliers' next two drives resulted in a punt and a failure on fourth-and-five as Woolfolk was sacked.
Notre Dame took advantage and drove 61 yards in five plays, capped by Coan's 15-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr., who caught the ball in the end zone despite a holding call on Virginia's Anthony Johnson. That stretched Notre Dame's lead to 28-0 with 1:41 left in the third.
Virginia spoiled Notre Dame's shutout bid on Farrell's 34-yard field goal with 12:16 left in the fourth.
