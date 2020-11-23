No. 9 Duke postponed Wednesday's scheduled season opener against Gardner-Webb due to a positive COVID-19 test within the opponent's program.
The Blue Devils are now set to open the season Saturday against visiting Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
"The postponement came following a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing with the Runnin' Bulldogs," Gardner-Webb said in a statement released Monday. "The student-athlete who tested positive is currently asymptomatic."
The statement said a make-up date for the game is still an option.
Gardner-Webb's next scheduled game is Nov. 27 at Florida State.
Duke finished 25-6 last season and is entering its 41st season under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
--Field Level Media
