Taz Sherman made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left after he forced a turnover on defense, and No. 8 West Virginia survived visiting Iowa State's upset bid with a 70-65 victory Friday night in Morgantown.
Miles McBride scored 18 points and Derek Culver added 18 with 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12). Sherman had 10 points.
Rasir Bolton's 25 points led the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2), who were held with a basket for the final 3 minutes, 54 seconds. Iowa State hasn't won in Morgantown since 2015.
West Virginia led for most of the first half before Tyler Harris knocked down a deep 3 with 7:27 to play, giving the Cyclones a 23-22 lead.
The game went back and forth for the rest of the half, with the Cyclones taking a 31-30 lead into halftime.
After the Mountaineers scored the first four points of the second half, Iowa State went on a 12-0 run to take a 43-34 lead. Bolton scored six points during that stretch.
West Virginia responded, scoring seven consecutive points in a span of a minute to tie the game at 51 with 9:16 to play.
Iowa State refused to wilt. Bolton hit a short jumper for a 63-60 Cyclones lead with 3:54 to play. West Virginia missed several chances to take the lead but stayed within a point until Sherman rebounded a miss of his own shot and converted a layup with 51 seconds to go for a 64-63 lead.
On Iowa State's next possession, Bolton was called for an offensive foul, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it to a foul on West Virginia. Bolton made both free throws with 35.6 seconds left to put Iowa State back in front 65-64.
McBride made two free throws with 20.6 seconds left to put the Mountaineers up 66-65, and Sherman's defensive pressure forced a key turnover.
--Field Level Media
