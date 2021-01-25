Sam Hauser and Jay Huff each scored 21 points as No. 8 Virginia cruised to an 81-58 win over Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference play Monday night in Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0 ACC) shot 45.2 percent (14 of 31) from behind the arc and extended their winning streak to seven. Virginia is 7-0 at home and has won 15 consecutive conference games dating back to last season.
Hauser made 7 of 13 attempts from 3-point range. Huff set a career high in points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds for the double-double. Trey Murphy III added 16 points and Reece Beekman scored 10.
Quincy Guerrier tallied 15 points to lead the Orange (9-5, 3-4), who had a two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 1-4 in road games this season. Alan Griffin added 13 points and Buddy Boeheim had nine points but was just 1 of 8 from long distance.
Syracuse shot 37.3 percent from the field and 20.8 percent (5 of 24) from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers outrebounded the Orange 41-28 and had 23 assists on their 29 made field goals, including nine assists by Kihei Clark.
Virginia opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hauser and Huff to pull ahead 41-26. The Cavaliers led by double figures the rest of the way.
The closest Syracuse got down the stretch was 65-54 on two Griffin free throws with 5:17 to play.
Virginia led 35-26 at halftime thanks to Hauser's hot hand. After making a combined 8 of 10 attempts from 3-point distance in the Cavaliers' previous two games, he canned 5 of 8 from deep before the break.
Virginia took an early 14-6 lead with a 12-0 run that featured three straight alley-oop passes from Clark, two of them to Huff. The Cavaliers' largest lead of the half came at 30-18 on a Hauser 3-pointer with 5:34 left.
UVA shot 41.2 percent (7 of 17) from behind the arc in the opening half, while Syracuse missed its first seven from long range and finished the half 2 of 11.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.