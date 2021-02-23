Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, Jermaine Samuels added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 8 Villanova breezed past visiting St. John's 81-58 on Tuesday.
Collin Gillespie added 14 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 for the Wildcats, who improved to 15-3 overall and 10-2 in the Big East.
Since losing 70-59 at St. John's on Feb. 3, Villanova has won four of its last five games.
Julian Champagnie led St. John's with 16 points but shot 5 of 18 overall and 0 for 6 from 3-point territory. Isaih Moore added 10.
The Red Storm dropped to 14-10 overall and 8-9 in the conference. It was their second consecutive loss.
St. John's was only 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.
Villanova jumped out to a 20-9 lead with 12:01 left in the first half thanks in large part to 10 quick points from Gillespie.
St. John's missed six of its first seven 3-pointers as the Wildcats' defense extended deep on the perimeter.
Villanova soon extended its advantage to 31-14 and continued its strong defensive play as Champagnie missed his first three shots for the Red Storm.
The Wildcats, despite going through a stretch without a basket for more than four minutes, still led handily 42-25 at halftime.
Champagnie misfired on eight of his nine field goals in the first half but knocked down all four free throws.
Villanova pushed its lead to 49-29 less than four minutes into the second half. Samuels began to find his offensive rhythm and knocked down a pair of shots.
With the starters struggling, Moore gave St. John's a lift off the bench by hitting four of his first five shots. But the Red Storm still trailed 53-34 with 13:05 remaining.
Cole Swider responded with a 3-pointer for Villanova as it moved to a 56-34 advantage with 12:02 left.
St. John's was unable to string together a meaningful run and the Wildcats cruised the rest of the way.
--Field Level Media
