Gianna Kneepkens scored a season-best 28 points and No. 8 Utah recorded an 84-78 upset of No. 3 Stanford on Saturday at Salt Lake City to claim a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title for the first time.
The accomplishment comes just two seasons after Utes won only five games.
"Sometimes, people told me I was crazy to think that was possible, but I knew it was and it's incredibly satisfying to have it happen," eighth-year Utah coach Lynne Roberts said afterward. "That's my job, and I'm stubborn, and I wouldn't believe it couldn't happen. I knew we could do it, I knew it could happen.
"Salt Lake City's an incredible place. They love their Utes, and that's one of the reasons I took this job. I knew it was a challenge, but if you tell me I can't do something, I'm going to show you that we can."
The Utes (25-3, 15-3 Pac-12) are in good position to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Utah made the tourney last season for the first time since 2011. The Utes finished 21-12.
Hannah Jump scored 24 points for Stanford (27-4, 15-3), which shared the crown with Utah and will be the top seed for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.
The Cardinal are expected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Utah moved into the Pac-12 for the 2011-12 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.